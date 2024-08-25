Kevin McHale finds it "mind-boggling" that he managed to build an acting career.

Kevin McHale shot to fame when he was cast in Glee in 2009

The 36-year-old actor shot to fame when he played of Artie Abrams in the Fox musical comedy-drama series 'Glee' in 2009 and has continued to be active in the industry with TV and film roles as well as appearing on reality shows such as 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' but finds it hard to comprehend that all that "magical timing and luck" came his way in the first place.

Speaking on the 'Work in Progress' podcast, he explained: "My interests from when I came out of the womb, it makes sense. But the fact that anybody can find success in what they love to do, is mind-boggling. You can be prepared, you can do all the things that you needed to do but it still takes a little sprinkling of magical timing and luck.

"The fact that that has happened to me a couple of times is mind-boggling. My parents have been visiting the past two weeks, so there's been a lot of nostalgia and looking back. We used to come out to LA for acting things so there's been a lot of introspective reflection these past two weeks!"

The 'Boychoir' star also recalled that he would idolise pop culture icons when he was a child and try to emulate their performances but that his true goal in life before finding acting was to become a weatherman on breakfast television.

"I was nine years old when 'Titanic' came out belting out 'My Heart Will Go On', I just had to. I just had to do it. Or I would be in front of the TV learning the dance routines to N*SYNC, Britney Spears and Michael Jackson. Or...there was this cheap video camera, one Christmas, some toy video camera came out and I used to film myself doing 'Good Morning America', as the news anchor doing the weather, which is what I really wanted to do.

"I learned everything about the weather, I read books on the weather, because I was so scared, and if I knew about it, I could see the signs that a tornado was forming!

"It did happen, we would go to Florida for vacation and I would see the storms coming and be like 'We have to get inside home!' Really uplifting! I was such a fun kid...just paranoid all the time. So yeah, I would film myself make maps of the United States."