Glen Powell has insisted Gigi Paris' "narrative" over their break-up is different to his.

The 36-year-old actor's three-year relationship with the model came to an end in 2023 amid rumours he was romancing his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney, and she recently hit out at Glen for doing nothing to silence the speculation at the time as she claimed she was asked not to visit her then-partner on set to deliberately further fuel the affair speculation.

Glen told the new issue of America's GQ magazine: "I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her.

“Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she’s welcome to it.

“Relationships are really hard. And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch and they will each tell their own narrative.”

Glen valued advice his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise gave him about ignoring the talk around him and listening to his own instincts.

He explained: “[Tom] basically said, ‘Hey, it’s going to get really, really loud. It’s your job to just turn the volume down. Just remember you have your hand on that switch. You have your hand on the ability to turn up that noise or turn it down.’

"And really just turning down the noise and trusting your own gut has been a real godsend for me.”

Gigi criticised Glen in June for not trying to quash the speculation about himself and Sydney.

Speaking to Ema Klipstein on her Too Much podcast, she said: "Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, 'No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn't do that.' That's all that needed to be said. And that wasn't said ... Never once.

"It was serving them for their PR. Later on, it turned out that it was all, I don't know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship. Like, it was just crazy.

"Just to sell a movie or not, who knows? And I honestly hoped that they'd end up together, because I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? I hope they are in love or whatnot."

Gigi, who explained her relationship with Glen deteriorated for six months before they split, felt she had been "made a fool out of" and was disrespected at the time.

Without naming the pair, she said of the rumours she was faced with: "It was just, this is what I have to do for my job. I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f***?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.'

"So that's what I decided to do ... I was shattered.

"I just wanted respect, especially if it's gonna be public. Like, don't make an a** out of me. Like, just don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?

"And at the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first. And if that's the case, power to you, that's your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs."

Gigi never got "clarity of whether or not [she was] cheated on".

She said: "I have heard so many different sides of the story. I have no confirmation of what actually happened. I just know what my standards are. And for me, it just wasn't okay the way it was handled, period."