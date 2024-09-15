Glenn Close almost didn’t get her role in ‘Fatal Attraction’ because producers were concerned she wasn’t “sexy enough”.

Michael Douglas and Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction

The 77-year-old actress played scorned mistress Alex Forrest in the 1987 classic thriller but she’s revealed it took a lot of persuasion for her to make movie bosses agree she was what they were looking for for the part.

She said: “As one of the seminal films of my career. I almost didn’t get the role because they weren’t sure I could be sexy enough for it.

“I told them I could, but that I had never been asked to be sexy before.

“It was intense, but I loved the character and I loved working with Michael Douglas and [director] Adrian Lyne.”

Glenn particularly loves looking back on the movie because it reminds her of when she was pregnant with her daughter Annie, who she has with former partner John Starke.

She added: "I actually found out I was pregnant with my daughter Annie when we were shooting the new ending.

“I didn’t know, when all of that violent stuff was happening in the bathtub, that I was pregnant.

“That’s the first thing I think of when I see ‘Fatal Attraction’ now.

“But I’m very proud of the movie and the fact it still has such an impact.”

Though decades have passed since the film was released, Glenn is frustrated that fans don’t recognise Anne is as the “true victim” of the story and dismiss her as a “bunny boiler”.

Asked if she minds her character being referred to as the ultimate bunny boiler, she said: “I do in the sense that I have never understood why some people consider Alex the villain of ‘Fatal Attraction’.

“To me, she’s not a villain – she’s a woman in need of help.

“She’s out of control and that makes her dangerous.

“Bunny boiler is not a nice term. I consider Alex the true victim of that film, but I am also quite proud of it.”