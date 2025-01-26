Glenn Close thinks it can be "dangerous" to ignore history.

Glenn Close thinks it is 'dangerous' to ignore history

The 77-year-old actress has become "astounded" at the lack of jobs in her profession and is grateful to be working on the upcoming Hulu series 'All’s Fair' but is concerned that not enough of her fellow Americans are educating themselves when it comes to learning about the past.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m very lucky to have a job. There were so many people impacted in L.A. already, and then now with the fires. I was astounded at how few jobs there are in our profession. I’m a big reader of history and unfortunately, I think not enough people in this country understand the history and what we’ve just gotten ourselves into. That’s very dangerous."

The '101 Dalmations' star is also wary of the rise of artificial intelligence within the entertainment industry and wondered just what the "truth" is going to be in the future.

She said: "On top of that is [artificial intelligence]. What is going to be truth? What is true is going to be a big question."

In 2011, the 'Fatal Attraction' actress wrote and starred in the independent film 'Albert Nobbs' and recalled that it was so "hard" to get the project off the ground because she had to convince so many people who had the money to back it of its potential.

She added: "I knew what it was like to try to raise the money. You go to every single head of every single independent film company, then they change, and then you go to all the new heads of every single independent film company.

"You have a passion. They have the money. And so many times they say, we don’t share your passion. I’d say, well, you don’t have to share my passion. I have enough passion for both of us. Because for me, an independent film is a film that almost doesn’t get made. It’s that hard.”