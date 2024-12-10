Keira Knightley has quipped that she doesn't want any more children because of 'Peppa Pig'.

The 'Black Doves' star, 39, has Edie, nine, and four-year-old Delilah with musician spouse James Righton, 41, and has confessed having to endure more episodes of the popular children's cartoon turns her off adding to her brood.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' this week, she said of her children: "They're into other, beautiful things where you're like, oh, this is just lovely, after seven years of Peppa Pig. You know?"

Keira insists the cartoon about a cheeky little pig and her adventures makes her far from broody.

She said: "You know that thing where you're like: 'Oh, you know, they're so nice, should we have another one?' And you think, oh, yeah, I could do the pregnancy. I could even do the birth. But I cannot watch any more Peppa Pig. It's not going to happen."

The 'Love Actually' star also revealed that her children find her far from "cool" despite her being a huge Hollywood star and also recalled "embarrassing" her eldest girl by dancing at her birthday party.

Keira shared: "She [Edie] finds me really embarrassing, yeah. It's really annoying. I thought that like - you know when they're teenagers, you think 'Yeah, they're gonna find me embarrassing.' But yeah, but nine, right?"

She recalled: "She's having this disco party. We thought: 'Oh, that's cool.' And I was like: 'Yay, and then I get to dance.' And I can get all the girls dancing. And she's really into Lizzo. Like she really is very cool. So, she's got Chappell Roan, she loves. And Lizzo, she loves. And so we were like: 'Great, we'll put Lizzo on and this is going to be amazing."

Edie told her: "Mum, mum you are so embarrassing, just go and stand in the corner."