Demi Moore admitted she was "in shock" as she delivered a powerful acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (05.01.25).

Demi Moore delivered a powerful speech

The 62-year-old actress admitted she "wasn't expecting" to win the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy accolade - for which she was nominated alongside Amy Adams (Nightbitch'), Cynthia Erivo ('Wicked'), Karla Sofía Gascon ('Emilia Perez'), Mikey Madison ('Anora'), and

Zendaya ('Challengers') - after never winning anything during her lengthy career and being dismissed as a "popcorn actress" 30 years ago.

She said on stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel: “Oh wow. I really wasn’t expecting that. I’m just in shock right now. I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful.

"30 years ago I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress and at that time I made that mean that I wasn’t allowed to have this, that I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money but that I wouldn’t be acknowledged and I bought in and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do.

"And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called 'The Substance', and the universe told me that you're not done."

Demi concluded her rousing speech by pledging to celebrate her "wholeness" and sense of belonging.

She added: “I'll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting is in those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough.

"I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.’ And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong. Thank you so much."