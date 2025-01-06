'Emilia Perez' capped off a successful night at the Golden Globe Awards with a win for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy on Sunday (05.01.25)

Emilia Perez had a successful night

The Spanish-language crime comedy beat off competition from 'Anora', 'Challengers', 'A Real Pain', 'The Substance' and 'Wicked' to take the night's final, and one of its most prestigious, prizes, taking its total haul for the evening to four prizes.

Earlier in the Beverly Hilton hotel, the movie had taken Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language, Best Original Song for 'Mi Camino' and Best Performane by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture, for Zoe Saldana.

In his first acceptance speech of the night, director Jacques Audiard said: “I don’t have sisters so maybe this is why I made a film about sisterhood. If there were more sisters in the world, it might be a better place.”

In the film wins, 'The Brutalist' was next with three, with Adrien Brody taking Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama and Brady Corbet scooping Best Director - Motion Picture. It also won the night's other big prize, Best Motion Picture - Drama.

In the TV categories, 'Shogun' led the winners with four, Best Television Series – Drama, and acting honours for Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, andTadanobu Asano.

Only 'Hacks' and 'Baby Reindeer' managed multiple wins in the TV categories, taking two each, with the former scooping Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Jean Smart and the latter seeing Jessica Gunning take home the Best Supporting Actress, Television prize and a win in the Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

Other notable winners during the evening was a surprise, historical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama win for Brazilian star Fernanda Torres, whose work on 'I’m Still Here' saw her beat off competition that included epected winner Nicole Kidman, and Demi Moore, who reflected on being dismissed as a "popcorn actress" as she picked up the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for 'The Substance'.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy went to Sebastian Stan for 'A Different Man' and Keiran Culkin won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture for 'A Real Pain'.

Despite several nominations, 'Wicked' picked up just one award, for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

The evening was hosted for the first time by comic Nikki Glaser.

Golden Globe Awards list of winners:

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

'The Brutalist'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Fernanda Torres - 'I’m Still Here'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Adrien Brody - 'The Brutalist'

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

'Emilia Perez'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Demi Moore - 'The Substance'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Sebastian Stan – ‘A Different Man'

Best Motion Picture – Animated:

'Flow'

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language:

'Emilia Perez' – France

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture:

Zoe Saldana - 'Emilia Perez'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture:

Kieran Culkin - 'A Real Pain'

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Brady Corbet - 'The Brutalist'

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

'Conclave'

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

'Challengers'

Best Original Song – Motion Picture:

'Emilia Perez - 'Mi Camino'

Best Television Series – Drama:

'Shogun'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Anna Sawai - 'Shogun'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada - 'Shogun'

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

'Hacks'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Jean Smart - 'Hacks'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Jeremy Allen White - 'The Bear'

Best Supporting Actress, Television:

Jessica Gunning - 'Baby Reindeer'

Best Supporting Actor, Television:

Tadanobu Asano - 'Shogun'

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

'Baby Reindeer'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

Colin Farrell – ‘The Penguin’

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

Jodie Foster - 'True Detective: Night Country'

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television:

Ali Wong - 'Single Lady'

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:

‘Wicked’