Fernanda Torres became the first Brazilian to win a Best Actress Golden Globe Award on Sunday (05.01.25).

Fernanda Torres made history

The 59-year-old star - whose mother Fernanda Montenegro was previously the first, and only, actress to be nominated for Best Actress - made history when she beat off competition from Angelina Jolie ('Maria'), Nicole Kidman ('Babygirl'), Tilda Swinton ('The Room Next Door'), Pamela Anderson ('The Last Showgirl') and Kate Winslet ('Lee') when she scooped the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama accolade for her work on 'I'm Still Here'.

Speaking on stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Fernanda emotionally paid tribute to her mother but admitted she hadn't prepared a speech because she hadn't expected to win.

She said: "I didn't prepare anything because I was glad already. This is such an amazing year for female performances, so many actresses here that I admire so much. Of course I want to thank [director] Walter Salles, my partner, my friend, what a story Walter.

"And of course I want to dedicate it to my mother. You have no idea, she was here 25 years ago."

Fernanda believes there are lessons people can learn from the movie.

She said: "This is proof that art can endure through life,even in difficult moments like this amazing film...There's something happening now in the world with so much fear and this is a film that will help us think how to survive in tough times like in this.

"To my mother, my family... everybody, thank you very much. Golden Globes, there are so many people, thank you very much."