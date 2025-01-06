Richard Gadd stressed the need for "complicated and difficult" stories as he picked up a Golden Globe Award on Sunday (05.01.25).

The 35-year-old star won the Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for 'Baby Reindeer' - which he wrote, starred in and directed - and highlighted how the success of the show proves "dark" tales can always strike a chord with audiences, particularly during a time when people are "struggling" amid a difficult world.

Flanked by others who worked on the show as he took to the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, he said: "We're so grateful to Netlix for giving me the chance to tell this messed-up story to the world.

"A lot of people sometimes ask why a show this dark has gone on to be the success it has and I think people were crying out for something that spoke to the painful inconsistencies of being human.

"For a while there's been a belief in television that stories too dark and complicated won't sell and no one will watch them, so I hope 'Baby Reindeer' has done away with that theory because right now, when the world is in the state it is in and people are really struggling, we need stories that speak to the complicated and difficult nature of our times.

"Any story when done right is universal and all the weird idiosyncratic struggles we got hrough on a daily basis are just as worthy of being committed to screen so commissioners, streamers, when you're totting up the numbers and putting the budges together for this year, remember to keep some back for the little person to tell their story."

The other projects nominated for the award were 'Disclaimer', 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story', 'The Penguin', 'Ripley' and 'True Detective: Night Country'.

Meanwhile, 'Hacks' beat off competition from 'Abbott Elementary', 'Only Murders in the Building', 'Nobody Wants This', 'The Gentlemen' and 'The Bear' to win Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.