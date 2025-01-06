Kieran Culkin forgot his Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech after doing "a shot of tequila".

Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor

The 42-year-old actor scooped the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture for his performance in 'A Real Pain' at Sunday's (05.01.25) ceremony, and hailed the evening the "best date night" he and wife Jazz Charlton ever have.

Accepting the honour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, he said: "Oh man, oh thanks. This is incredible.

"My wife and I did this shot of tequila with Mario Lopez, whole speech has gone, terrific Kieran, you'e doing fine...

"The first acknowledgement I got was a Golden Globe nomination when I was basically a kid, so that meant a lot, and now it's like the best date night me wife and I ever have, so thanks Golden Globe people, you guys are nuts, keep doing what you're doing."

Kieran then went on to praise co-star and director Jesse Eisenberg and encouraged as many people as possible to collaborate with the 'Social Network' star if they get the opportunity.

He said: "I'm here because Jesse Eisenberg wrote an amazing script. He's a fantastic director and scene partner so anybody who has the opportunity to work with him in any category, just leap at it..."

After thanking various members of his team, the 'Succession' star also paid a funny tribute to his wife before dedicating the award to his manager.

He said: "My gorgeous wife of course, thank you for putting up with what you call my mania, I'm working on a good therapist now, it's fine. It's not fine, it's a lot of work, we'll see where that goes.

Last but not least, my manager of 30 years now, Emily Gerson Saines, this is yours. I love you mom, bye."

Kieran won the award ahead of Denzel Washington ('Gladiator II'), Guy Pearce ('The Brutalist'), Jeremy Strong ('The Apprentice'), Yura Borisov ('Anora') and Edward Norton ('A Complete Unknown').