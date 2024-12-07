Goldie Hawn "didn't know what to say" when a young Kate Hudson asked her about God.

Goldie Hawn 'didn't know what to say' when a young Kate Hudson asked her about God

The 79-year-old Hollywood star is the mother of 'Almost Famous' actress Kate, 45, and recalled a time when her daughter was so curious about a religious figure as a child that she enquired whether she was related to him.

Speaking as part of a panel at The Wellness Oasis presented by Chase in Miami, she said: "My daughter Katie, she was six, and she said, ‘Mommy is God my cousin?’ And I didn’t know what to say..."

The 'Cactus Flower' star - who divorced Kate's father Bill Hudson in 1982 - navigated the situation by acquiescing that God indeed could be her cousin,but later explained that the the idea that "God is everywhere" would probably be a more accurate definition.

She said: "Actually, God could be your cousin. God is everywhere. But, maybe it’s better if I tell you what God feels like. You know the feeling you have just before you’re going to laugh? Where all that joy is all in you? If you could just keep that in before you guffaw, that’s what God is. That’s what God feels like "

Goldie - who also has Oliver, 48, with Bill and Wyatt, 38, with her partnerKurt Russell - recently described it as "unbelievable" to watch her children become parents themselves, and just had to give her kids "full autonomy" when that time came.

She said: "It’s an unbelievable weave that starts to happen when your children start to have children. But they’re the parents. And what one has to be careful is that we don’t want to be a horn that’s always saying, 'Why’d you do that?' and, 'They should do this,' and whatever. So Kurt and I give them full autonomy."