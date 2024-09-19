Gordon Ramsay’s daughter is “so excited for all things bridal”.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter is ‘so excited for all things bridal’

The 57-year-old celebrity chef’s girl Holly Ramsay, 24, is set to walk down the aisle with Olympic swimmer fiancé Adam Peaty, 29, and she has now opened up about how overjoyed she is to be planning their nuptials.

She said she was “so excited for (the wedding planner) and ALL things bridal” in a caption alongside a photo of a wedding planner she received from Favoured London, an online store that sells items for bachelorette celebrations and weddings.

Holly announced she was engaged to Adam on 12 September by posting a string of snaps on her Instagram of his proposal.

They included an image of her hugging the athlete while wearing a new diamond ring on her finger.

She said: “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now.

“I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you.

“Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you and I cannot wait to be your wife (white heart emoji.)”

Holly took her relationship with Adam ‘Instagram official’ in July last year, and went on in her message announcing they were going to get hitched she would “always be there” for her new fiancé and his son George, who he had with his ex Eirianedd Munro.

She also said she was grateful to be in his life and couldn’t “wait for more” – adding: “Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. “Here’s to forever. (Ring, heart-shaped hands, sparkles, pink heart and cupcake emojis.)”

Adam responded to the post by calling himself the “luckiest man on earth” to have “such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman” in his life.

He added in his engagement post: “You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace.”

Holly’s father Gordon congratulated the pair online, saying: “I’m so happy for you and @adam_peaty!

“Hols, watching you become the woman you are today with your kindness and your love is absolutely infectious… Adam is a very lucky man!

“Welcome to the family (red heart emoji.)”

He added in a joke about how his other daughters are still to get married: “One down, two to go (crying with laughter emoji.)”

Along with Holly, Gordon and his 50-year-old wife Tana have children Megan, 26, Matilda ‘Tilly’ Ramsay, 22, and sons Jack, 24, Jesse James, nine, and five-year-old Oscar.