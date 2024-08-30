Gordon and Tana Ramsay still manage to have regular date nights.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay still manage to have regular date nights despite having six kids

The 57-year-old chef has been married to Tana, 50, since 1996 and they have Megan, 26, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, Oscar, five, and nine-month-old Jesse together but because they are now the parents of two small children, Tana revealed that they have been more conscious about going out as a couple and she has even implemented a dress code.

Speaking on the 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast, she said: "In our relationship having little kids again, our present to each other on our last anniversary was, we have to go to the theatre once a month and we have to go out three times a month, and we’re not allowed to wear trainers!

"So we kind of dress up in a nice dress and I’ll wear heels and he’ll wear a suit or a shirt and proper shoes. Proper time together."

Tana explained that he and Gordon spend those date nights talking about themselves and their own relationship together and feels as if they are "better" at doing so because of where they are in life.

She said: "“We go out to dinner and we talk about ourselves, we talk about each other, we talk about the kids, but it’s not just about the kids. “And I think being older parents, we just kind of feel we’re better at doing all of that.”

Meanwhile, 'Hell's Kitchen' star Gordon recently admitted that he is probably a "better" dad this time round because of his age.

He told People: "I think I'm a better dad this time round if I'm honest. "I know I'm better because I've got experience now and so I think we've done a good job so far with the first four."