Gracie Abrams bought a budget acupressure mat on the recommendation of Taylor Swift.

Gracie Abrams got help from Taylor Swift

The 'Us' singer - who was one of the opening acts for the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker's first US leg of her 'Eras Tour' concert series - suffers from back pain when she's on the road for a period of time, but it has been eased thanks to a tip from her popstar pal.

In a social media interview for Who What Wear, Gracie said: "There's this amazing acupressure mat that I think is like $15 on Amazon.

"It's so painful, but it helps with back pain, and if you're touring you must have back pain. Taylor gave me that advice."

In her main interview with the outlet, the 25-year-old singer told how performing on the 'Eras Tour' had helped cure her stage fright.

She said: "I avoided [performing] at all costs.

"That rewired a huge chunk of my brain—not just in terms of performing and stage fright and that kind of s*** but in my life.

"I told myself that I knew I would hate performing. I knew I would be uncomfortable every second that I was onstage, and I didn't end up feeling that way at all.

"It was really lovely to be wrong."

The 'Mess It Up' singer got to join Taylor on stage at London's Wembley Stadium in June to perform their collaboration 'Us', and the moment was an "out of body" experience for her.

She said: "We wrote it the way that we played it at Wembley.

"To see somebody have the ability to, in a stadium, make it feel like you and her are the only two people there, that was hugely important for me to see."

Gracie will rejoin the 'Eras' tour in America and Canada next month and is excited to play songs from her album 'The Secret of Us' at the concerts.

She said: "I am so f****** happy that we get to do ['The Secret of Us'] on 'Eras' just because so much of the album was undeniably inspired by the kind of energy that radiates from both Taylor herself and her fans, [who] are just so committed and passionate."