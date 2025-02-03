Beyonce was "in shock" after winning the Best Country Album prize at Sunday's (02.02.25) Grammy Awards.

The 43-year-old singer took to the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to accept the accolade from Taylor Swift for 'Cowboy Carter' and she urged people to "be persistent" and not feel they have to stick to one genre as that's just a way to "keep us in our place".

She said: “I really was not expecting this. Wow.

“I want to thank God that I’m able to still do what I love after so many years, oh, my God! I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this, this album we worked so hard on… I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about. And to stay persistent.

"Wow. I’d like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators, thank you; this album wouldn’t have been without you. I’d like to thank God again and my fans, and I’m still in shock.”

Taylor had introduced the nominees - which also included Post Malone ('F-1 Trillion'), Kacey Musgraves ('Deeper Well'), Chris Stapleton ('Higher') and Lainey Wilson ('Whirlwind') by reminiscing on when she herself had won the prize “almost exactly 15 years ago.”

She added: “It’s an honour that has gone to great artists who I admire so much, like the Chicks, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, George Strait, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Allison Krauss and Shania Twain.”

Earlier in the evening, Beyonce - who is the most successful artist in Grammy history - and Miley Cyrus had won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the Cowboy Carter track 'II Most Wanted'.