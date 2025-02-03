Chappell Roan performed at the Grammy Awards astride a giant pink horse.

Chappell Roan performs at the Grammy awards

The 26-year-old star donned a sparkly studded corset and bedazzled cowboy boots as she sang her hit 'Pink Pony Club' during Sunday's (02.02.25) ceremony, backed by a series of dancers dressed as rodeo clowns.

Her performance was one of those to showcase the Best New Artist nominees and came minutes after Sabrina Carpenter's rendition of 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please'.

Following Chappell as the next performer at the Crypto.com Arena was Benson Boone, who sang his track 'Beautiful Things'.

The 22-year-old star enlisted the help of model Heidi Klum and comic Nikki Glaser during his appearance, with the two women helping rip off his jacket to reveal a pale blue body suit before he jumped on the stage to finish his song.

Next up came Doechii, who earned a standing ovation from Jay Z with her medley of songs including 'Catfish' and 'Denial is a River', for which she was backed by suit-wearing dancers in geometric formations and which came shortly after her emotional win for Best Rap Album.

Teddy Swims donned a jacket adorened with giant flowers, red-lensed sunglasses and a sparking grill for a soulful rendition of 'Lose Control',

He was followed by Shaboozey, who delighted the crowd with his country smash hit 'Bar Song (Tispy)', for which he was joined by dancers in cowboy hats and had the audience on their feet singing along.

Rounding out the showcase was British star Raye, who kept things simple with her performance of 'Oscar Winning Tears'.

She was dressed in a long sparkly black gown and earned a standing ovation after belting out the track in front of her band.