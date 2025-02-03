Chappell Roan called for record labels to better support their artists as she accepted her Grammy Award on Sunday (02.02.25).

The 26-year-old singer picked up the Best New Artist accolade ahead of Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims and used her acceptance speech to make good on a promise she had made to herself some time ago after going through her own hardships.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, she issued her thank yous and then said: “I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in-front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off artists would offer a liveable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists.

"I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor. When I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had … quite a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and [could not] afford insurance.”

“It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanised.

“If my label had prioritised it, I could have been provided care for a company I was giving everything to. Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection.

“Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

Chappell had admitted in December she'd likely give a "controversial" speech if she won at the Grammys.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on 'A Carpool Karaoke Christmas', she said: “It’s such a double-edged sword for me, because I’m like, ‘Yes, it is a talent show for the popular kids.' That’s one side.

“But the other side is, ‘Oh my God, how amazing is it that a gay artist wrote a gay song that went number one, with a gay writer who did not grow up in the industry, did not have an in, has been busting her a** for like a decade?' That’s honourable to me. It’s an honour to be nominated with some of the other artists...

“I don’t have a speech yet, but you know me. I’m going to say something controversial.

“Why not? Girl, what do I have to lose? The fearlessness comes from in my heart knowing I’m always going to be OK.”