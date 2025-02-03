Doechii broke down in tears as she won the Best Rap Album Grammy Award on Sunday (02.02.25).

The 26-year-old singer grew emotional as she got on stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and highlighted the fact her victory for 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' over Eminem ('The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)'), J. Cole ('Might Delete Later'), Common and Pete Rock ('The Auditorium Vol. 1) and Future and Metro Boomin ('We Don't Trust You') made her only the third woman to win the award in its lengthy history.

She said: "I don't wanna make this long but this category was introduced in 1989 and two women have won, three women have won [now]/ Lauryn HIll, CCardi B and Doechii.

"I've put my heart and my soul into this mxitape, I bared my life, I Went through so much, I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I would be rewarded. That he would should me just how good it can get. And I have to thank God.

"I need to thank my beautiful mother for coaching me. I wanna thank my label, my engineer Jada for everything she did."

Doechii urged music executives to visit her home town to look for new talent.

She continued: "My fans - to the swamp - there's so many peope who probably don't know who I am but I call myself the Swamp Princess because I'm from Tampa, Florida.

"There's so much culture form Tampa, whenever people think about Florida they only think about Miami but Tampa has so much culture, labels, go to Tampa, there's so much talent there.

"Thank you so much to my label and everybody who helped put this together. All the producers, thank you. Thank you to hip-hop."

After overcoming her emotions, the rapper gave an inspiring shoutout to the black women watching the show.

She said: "The last thing I wanna say, I know there is some back girl out there, so many black women out watching me and I want to tell you you can do it. Anything is possible Don't allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you you can't be here, that you're too dark or you're not smart enough or too dramatic or too loud. You are exactly who you need to me to be right where you are and I am a testimony."