Lady Gaga declared "music is love" as she and Bruno Mars picked up a Grammy Award on Sunday (02.02.25).

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars accept their Grammy Award

The duo's collaboration 'Die with a Smile' saw them see off competition from Gracie Abrams ft Taylor Swift ('Us'), Beyoncé ft Post Malone ('Levii's Jeans'), Charli XCX and Billie Eilish ('Guess'), and Ariana Grande, Brandy + Monica ('The Boy Is Mine') to take the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance accolade, and in their acceptance speech, the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' actress gave a show of support to "the queer community".

She said: “Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love.”

Gaga and Bruno also heaped praise on one another.

She said: “Bruno, you are an incredible human being, you are a musician for the ages.

"I don't know music without Bruno.

And he gushed: "Gaga, I’m so honoured to be part of this song with you. I’m so honoured to be a small part of your giant musical legacy and I really truly believe that God gave us this song to sing together so thank you so much.”

Earlier in the evening, the pair covered the Mamas and the Papas' classic track 'California Dreamin'' as part of a special tribute to the city of Los Angeles and the wildfire relief efforts.

The emotional moment - for which they wore coordinating brown and cream outfits - was greeted with a standing ovation from the audience at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Throughout the evening, host Trevor Noah has been urging people to donate to wildfire relief efforts, while the ceremony kicked off with another tribute performance that saw Dawes joined by John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, and St. Vincent for a rendition of Randy Newman's 'I Love L.A.'.

The choice of opening act was poignant as Dawes' frontman Taylor Goldsmith had his home studio and much of his equipment destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires, while his brother, drummer Griffin Goldsmith's house burned down.