Kendrick Lamar was the big winner at Sunday's (02.02.25) Grammy Awards, taking home five prizes.

The 38-year-old rapper's Drake diss track 'Not Like Us' saw him come away from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena with a huge haul of statuettes, picking up withs in the prestigious Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories, as well as Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

This year's ceremony was held to honour Los Angeles and raise funds for the victims of the recent wildfires, and Kendrick took the time to praise his home city.

Accepting Record of the Year, he said: "What’s up? First and foremost, praise to the most high we woke up this morning. Dre, what's up? Swiss what's up?

"We gonna dedicate this one to this city: Compton, Long Beach, Englewood, Hollywood, out to the Valley, San Bernardino, all that. This is my neck of the woods that held me down since a young pup, since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps and all that to write ones like these.

"I can’t give enough thanks to these places that I rolled around since high school.

"Most importantly, the people and the families out in the Palisades and Altadena. This is a true testament that we can change and restore this city. Keep rocking. My boy Mustard, where you at?”

Beyonce also enjoyed a succesful evening, picking up three prizes including finally securing the night's biggest honour, Album of the Year for 'Cowboy Carter', which she dedicated to Linda Martell, a Black trailblazer in country music.

She said: I just feel very full and very honoured. It’s been many, many years and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all the hard work.

"I want to dedicate this to Miss Martell, and I’ll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors. God Bless y'all."

The record also led Beyonce to take home Best Country Album, and her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, 'II Most Wanted', won Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Other notable winners at the ceremony - which was hosted by Trevor Noah - included Charli XCX, who won Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package for 'Brat', as well as Best Dance Pop Recording for 'Von Dutch', Sabrina Carpenter, who took home Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Espresso', and Chappell Roan, who scooped Best New Artist.

Musical performers on the night included Shakira, Charli XCX, all of the Best New Artist nominees - Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and eventual winner Chappell - Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, who covered 'California Dreamin'' in tribute to Los Angeles, and The Weeknd.

Dawes opened the show backed by the likes of Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, and St. Vincent, while Janelle Monae, Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock and Lainey Wilson were part of a tribute to the late Quincy Jones, and Coldplay's Chris Martin sang during the In Memoriam segment.

Grammy Awards 2025 selected list of winners:

Record Of The Year:

‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar

Album Of The Year:

‘Cowboy Carter’ – Beyoncé

Song Of The Year:

‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist:

Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance:

‘Die With a Smile’ – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album:

‘Short n’ Sweet’ – Sabrina Carpenter

Best Rock Album:

‘Hackney Diamonds’ — The Rolling Stones

Best Rap Album:

‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ — Doechii

Best Country Album:

‘Cowboy Carter’ - Beyoncé

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

‘BRAT’ — Charli XCX

Best Music Video

‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar