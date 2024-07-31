50 Cent thinks Grammy Awards have "zero value".

The 49-year-old rap star has never won a Grammy during the course of his career - but 50 has insisted that he's not bothered about being overlooked.

The 'Candy Shop' hitmaker - who has sold millions of records over the years - told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t care about them. They don’t mean anything.

"It’s an acknowledgement of the success of the project, and the excitement is to be in the room with your peers. Other than that, what is the acknowledgement? It doesn’t mean anything.

"I haven’t even seen anyone in a bad financial space where they would sell their Grammys. Then it would mean something that you received this award. It has zero value."

Meanwhile, 50 has switched his attention towards film and TV production in recent years, and the rapper has admitted to being surprised by his own success.

The New York-born star - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - shared: "This is mirroring my music career.

"My first album turned into the largest debut in hip-hop, 13 million copies sold; the first television show that I produced became the highest-rated show on the entire network. So when that happens, the building kind of leans toward you, 'What other ideas you got going on over there?'"

50 has also admitted to taking some inspiration from actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

The rapper said: "He’s doing the diverse version of Hollywood that has to move faster to make more. And you don’t have to compromise quality.

"You will notice the difference in the premium programming when it’s done correctly. It’s just better planning. That definitely changed my perspective."