A producer behind the Grammy Awards has declared the dress code is "up for interpretation" following Kanye West's red carpet stunt.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori staged a red carpet stunt at the Grammy Awards

The rapper - who was nominated in the Best Rap Song category for his track 'Carnival' - walked the red carpet at the 2025 ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night (02.02.25) with his partner Bianca Censori, who dropped her coat in front of photographers to bare all in a completely see-through dress, and the incident sparked huge debate over the event's rule - but Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor has insisted there's no clear answer.

He told PEOPLE the official dress code for the Grammys is "artistic black-tie", adding: "But in the music industry, I guess that's up for interpretation."

Kapoor went on to say: "Obviously there is a dress code for anybody actually performing on the show that we have to adhere to standards and practices.

"But as far as people attending and nominees attending, that would be something the [Recording] Academy [presents the Grammys] would have to answer."

Deadline.con previously reported the Grammys have to abide by the CBS Program Practices which stated in an advisory that "buttocks and female breasts" should be "adequately covered" and sheer clothing that "could possibly expose female breast nipples" must be avoided.

Kanye has since taken to his Instagram account to share metrics on how Bianca’s bare body got more hits on Google than the winners of the music ceremony itself.

Google Metrics posted by the ‘Heartless’ rapper showed the shocking stunt had prompted more than five million searches of Bianca’s name.

Kanye, 47, also declared “we beat the grammies (sic)” and hailed Bianca, the Head of Architecture at his fashion brand Yeezy, the “MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.”

According to a lip-reading expert, Kanye had instructed his 30-year-old wife to remove her fur coat and “make a scene”.

It was reported that the pair had been escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena, but another insider claimed the couple “left of their own accord”.