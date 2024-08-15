Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have renewed their wedding vows after 14 years of marriage.

The couple - who have children Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Coco, five, and four-year-old Beau together - had planned to reaffirm their commitment to one another on their 10th anniversary, but the coronavirus pandemic put paid to the celebration.

However, the 'Angels' singer has now let slip the news in a post about his new teeth having no nerve endings.

Buried in a length Instagram message, in which Robbie also gave fans his opinions on the Olympics and jet lag, he wrote: "Oh, Me and Ayda renewed our vows.

"I am very very very grateful. I’m grateful right now. I’m not in the future, tired and stressed. I’m right here right now grateful. (sic)"

Robbie also wrote in the message: "Now ever since I can remember I’ve bitten my nails. I love it. Biting the nail then chewing it. My new teeth have no nerve endings.

Also, my new teeth can’t bite into the nail. With no nerve endings comes no texture joy from my favourite calorie-free nibble.

So I guess that’s gone then.*pulls Eurgh face.

I’m on a flight, I’m going somewhere. As we left the house to travel to the airport my thoughts were on the journey and the journey after the journey.

I have to travel literally around the world in the next few days. Gigs, more gigs, flights, jet lag. This was at the front of my mind as I passed the many palm trees of LA. Anxiety about future tiredness. Anxiety about future tiredness and shows. Then I realised where I’d just come from and the glorious time me my family and friends had just had. And how I’m normally leaving some sort of adventure that I never look back at with gratitude.In my mind there’s just future f******.

So here goes, I spent time with my friends. My friends make me very happy. We all watched the Olympics together. The Olympics were incredibly wholesome. I had a few lovely baths and really enjoyed the me time. I met new people that I really liked and my life is better for those encounters.

I feel confident and I’m experiencing a new vitality that I’ve been missing. I got a new smile. I got a new pink jacket. I played in the pool. I ate some crap and it was lovely crap. I wrote and recorded 2 new songs. One for the end titles of my film. I played basketball with Teddy Charlie and Beau."

In February, Ayda revealed she and Robbie were planning to renew their vows in 2025, when they will be celebrating 15 years of marriage.

The star also admitted she hoped her mother Gwen and her 18-year-old dog Poupette - who played a role in their original wedding ceremony - would be able to attend.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine at the time: "I do think with my mom’s health and if Poupette can hold on one more year, we will do a 15- year anniversary renewal.

"There are a lot of relatives and people who need to stay alive, but yes, let’s do it!"

The 'Back To You' actress feels "grateful" the 'Let Me Entertain You' singer hasn't changed since their wedding day.

Reflecting on their wedding, she said: "Wow, what a journey we've been on, what a beautiful, blessed journey.

"I feel grateful to know that the man I'm in love with there is still the man I'm married to today, but even better. To have our families there, too - you don't realise how precious these moments are. We've really had a remarkable run and that day was the start of it.

"It's a beautiful thing when you're in a healthy relationship. I feel very blessed that he inspires me to be a better person, and I inspire him too."