Sir Brian May's wife Anita Dobson is "completely confident" he will make a "full recovery" after he suffered a stroke.

The Queen legend was instructed to rest up after his minor stroke that saw him rushed to hospital a few weeks ago, and although he's finding it difficult to take things slow, he knows it’s important to fully mend.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Anita said: “He’s been told to rest. It’s hard to keep him resting, but he needs to, otherwise he won’t get well.

“He’s doing great – he’s on the road, he’s doing really, really well. We’re very pleased.

“I’m completely confident he’ll make a full recovery.

“You have to take things slowly, chill a bit. He’s not that kind of animal!”

Brian was able to make light of the health scare and joked about his "very exciting" hospital dash.

Former 'EastEnders' actress Anita, 75, added: "It’s good to keep a sense of humour.”

The 77-year-old guitarist shared that he was left unable to "control" his arm after the "little health hiccup" but reassured fans he was OK and was relieved he could still play his beloved instrument.

The 'We Will Rock You' hitmaker told fans in an Instagram video update: “I hope you’re all well out there. I’m here to bring you first of all some good news. I think good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden - out of the blue - I didn’t have any control over this arm so was a little scary."

Praising the staff who cared for him at Frimley Hospital in Camberley, Surrey, he added: “I have to say I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital where I went blue lights flashing… the lot. Very exciting!”