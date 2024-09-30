Scott Speedman has become a father for the second time.

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann have become proud parents to a baby boy

The 49-year-old actor and his designer fiancée Lindsay Rae Hofmann – who are already parents to two-year-old daughter Pfeiffer Lucia – welcomed a baby boy named Indy Roy into the world on September 2.

Lindsay revealed some details about the birth, including how the tot was born “fast and furious” at 7.12am and weighed a healthy 8lbs.

Alongside a series of black-and-white snaps of the newborn settling in at home with his older sister, Lindsay shared on Instagram: “Our beautiful boy is here.

“Indy Roy Speedman. Our hearts have burst right open and we’ve fallen madly in love. You came fast and furious the day after your daddy’s birthday and on your official due date—September 2nd at 7:12 am at a surprising 8lbs. We love you Indy bug, it was always you.”

The couple have been together for seven years now and got engaged last year.

Scott - who is known for his role as Lycan–Vampire hybrid Michael Corvin in the gothic horror franchise ‘Underworld’, as well as TV’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Animal Kingdom’ – previously revealed he was "tremendously excited" about fatherhood.

He said before the arrival of his firstborn: "I'm tremendously excited. I probably wasn't ready as a younger guy, and now I'm ready to sort of give over to it. The timing just feels great.

He added: "I have no idea what's coming. But everybody says that having kids changes your life. And whatever that means, I'm excited to find out."

Reflecting on the balancing act of his hectic acting career and being a new dad, he admitted he'll have to "see how it goes".

He said: "We'll see how it goes, work life while trying to be as present as possible with a kid."