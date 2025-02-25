Grimes thinks fame should require "consent".

Grimes says fame should require 'consent'

The 36-year-old singer - who has two-year-old Tau with former partner Elon Musk - has become known around the world in the days since she dated the tech billionaire but admitted that she has struggled with certain intrusions.

She told Time: "I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere. I think fame is something you should consent to. Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I'm just asking."

The 'Oblivion' hitmaker - whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher - also struggles with social media forums when it comes to her fanbase, and has a problem with one platform in particular but feels as if they are coming from the "right place" in a way.

She said: "Just the Reddit. Everyone else is fine. Honestly, the angrier they get, the more my streaming goes up. So I suppose it's fine, but I would definitely appreciate a less toxic vibe in the fan base.

"But, you know, it is what it is. That's where I have to rush music out: they always chill out when there's music. I just need to give them some art.

"I think when people are upset, it usually is actually coming from the right place. I won't go into some of the conspiracy theories, but it's insane what some of the things that people think. And I cannot correct them constantly because they become a giant press cycle whenever you correct them, and then the press are like,'Grimes responds to allegations' of whatever they think I wish to do."