Guillermo del Toro has been spooked by an "angry" ghost while staying at a hotel in Scotland.

Guillermo del Toro attempted to investigate a ghost in a hotel room in Scotland

The Hollywood director has been filming his new ‘Frankenstein' movie in Aberdeen and has been staying in the "most haunted" room of an old hotel after a member of his crew moved out because she was left terrified by the ghoulish goings-on - and he's been busy investigating the haunting.

In a post on X - previously known as Twitter - he wrote: "Whilst in Aberdeen, I am staying in an old 1800’s hotel. I am in the most haunted room of it - which was vacated this morning by one of our producers.

"Odd electrical and physical occurrences scared her into leaving asap. Stay tuned - if anything happens I will report."

He later updated his followers admitting he hadn't witnessed any strange phenomena, but he decided against sleeping in the room because of its "oppressive" atmosphere and he's convinced there's "something" in there with him.

Guillermo added: "UPDATE- I can only say: Nothing has happened yet, but the atmosphere in the room is oppressive and I am not gonna spend much more time there.

"It may be suggestion, but at this point I kept it but am sleeping in another room - I need 6 hours of sleep to have a good shooting day - I'm stopping there early and late in the day - but something is in that room with me ... If anything happens or nothing does expect one or two more updates."

After wrapping filming on Thursday (22.08.24), the director went back to the haunted room and later revealed he could feel an "angry" presence.

He wrote: "Finished the shooting day. Going into the room now - dinner at 8:00 Anything happens and I will update. The room has more than vibes there is something angry and territorial there. A shred of rage. Room #4."

The moviemaker attempted to record electronic voice phenomena (EVP) on his phone and tried taking a picture in the mirror to catch the spook on camera, but he was unable to obtain any evidence of the spook.

He returned to X on Friday morning (23.08.24) to admit defeat but he vowed to return to the room in the future to investigate further, He wrote: "No sounds or sights happened - but just an oppressive vibe - Room #4 I shall return ... Life is unstructured - no grand finale."