Gun manufacturer testifies Rust gun could not 'fire without a pull of trigger'

Alec Baldwin, 66, is currently on trial for involuntary manslaughter after cinematographer Hutchins, 42, was killed on the set of neo-Western movie ‘Rust’ in New Mexico in 2021. He was holding a prop gun while rehearsing a scene when it discharged, killing Halyna and injuring the film’s 51-year-old director Joel Souza.

Alec has always insisted he did not pull the trigger but Alessandro Pietta testified that the Colt .45 model in question, manufactured by his company Pietta Firearms, cannot discharge without the trigger being pulled.

According to PEOPLE, he said: "It cannot fire without a pull of trigger because the mechanics and design of trigger was made to work in this way. If you want to release the hammer, you need to pull the trigger."

However, Baldwin’s attorney confirmed during cross-examination that Pietta had never inspected the gun in question and had only seen a “picture of the gun during a previous interview” via Zoom.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Souza was desperate to know if Hutchins had survived her injuries when he came round in the hospital.

Never-before-seen footage obtained by RadarOnline has shown Joel questioning the wellbeing of his tragic colleague as soon as he was conscious.

He said: "There was a very loud bang, and it felt like somebody kicked me in the shoulder and then I was down on my a**. [I then saw] the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with blood coming out of her back.

"She was between me and I think where the gun went off and I think it went through her and into me? Do you know anything about what's going on with her? Is she ok?"