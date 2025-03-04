Guy Pearce was struck down by a chest infection and lost his voice at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Guy Pearce was ill at the Oscars

The 'Memento' star was nominated for the Best Actor In A Supporting Role prize for his performance in 'The Brutalist' - his first ever Oscar nomination - but Guy fell ill in the run-up to the big night and spent Sunday night's (02.03.25) ceremony struggling to speak.

He told Australian TV's 'The Morning Show': "I'm a little husky voiced at the moment... I actually had a chest infection about two weeks ago.

"And then it turned into this terrible cough which has now turned into losing my voice. It's like the timing couldn't have been better."

Guy went on to lose out on the Oscar to Kieran Culkin - who won for his role in 'A Real Pain' - after the Australian star previously predicted the trophy would go to his rival.

When asked about his first ever Academy Awards nomination, Guy declared he had thrown out his acceptance speech and was convinced Kieran would win the Oscar.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "It’s funny [being nominated]. "Not funny that I haven’t had one before – just funny to even get one, I reckon. I stop and go, ‘Wow, is that – really? OK? That’s really happened?’

He added: "I’ve been nominated for a few of these awards, and I haven’t won any! I’m not gonna win! Kieran [Culkin] will win, again."

Asked about planning an acceptance speech, Guy explained: "I’ve had one I’ve thought about for the last three months now – haven’t used it once! Nah, I’ll just forget it."