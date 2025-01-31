Guy Pearce made bad films to pay for his divorce.

The Hollywood actor has confessed he agreed to a number of "s***" movie projects after splitting from his wife of 18 years Kate Mestitz in 2015 because he "needed the money" and admits it was a "real relief" when he finally sorted out his financial issues and was able to get back to picking films for reasons other than a hefty pay cheque.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, he explained: "I did a bunch of s*** during my divorce because I needed the money.

"It was my divorce period, 2016, ’17 and ’18. I’d read scripts thinking, no, this is pretty good actually, I could do this … But a year earlier I would have said no.

"You’re forced to expand your tolerance of things when you need dough, so it was a real relief once I paid off my divorce.

"But it blurred my vision. I’d read something that I felt was good and then question myself. Is it good? Or just in the camp of paying off my divorce?"

After divorcing Kate, the actor went on to find love with 'Game of Thrones' star Carice van Houten and they welcomed a son named Monte, but Guy recently confirmed the pair have parted ways.

Carice went on to explain the couple actually split "years" ago but they are committed to raising their little boy together.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I don’t usually engage in discussions about my personal life, but because of a number of conclusions in the media last week regarding my relationship with Guy, I wanted to make something clear.

"He and I are great friends and love each other very much, but we haven’t been a ‘couple’ for years. (Sorry not to mention it earlier)

"I am, however, very proud to say we are in a wonderful partnership raising the true love of our lives - our beautiful son and his hamster. The end."