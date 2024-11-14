Gwen Stefani considers it a "miracle" that she found love with Blake Shelton after her split from Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen Stefani says it is a 'miracle' that Blake Shelton came into her life

The 55-year-old singer married the country star in 2021 and was delighted to get a second chance at wedded bliss after being "crushed" by the 2015 separation that ended her 20-year relationship with the Bush frontman.

Gwen told People magazine: "Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies.

"That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream, and God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle."

The No Doubt frontwoman confessed that her spilt with Rossdale was made even more painful as she had hoped to imitate the "perfect example" of love set by her parents.

Gwen - who has sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, with her former husband - said: "Especially growing up with this perfect example of love between my parents. They met when they were 15, and they fell in love, and then they had us (children), and they made us feel like we were everything to them.

"And when you have a family and it's the opposite of that, it breaks up... I didn't know what to do or how to protect my children. And I'm still working on that."

Gwen's new album 'Bouquet' is released on Friday (15.11.24) and she admits that it contains some very personal material.

She said: "I definitely think that there's certain songs that they don't mean the same thing to me as they would mean to somebody else, because nobody's in my brain or in my heart or in my soul. They're going to have a different experience through the song."