Gwen Stefani reveals what Blake Shelton does every day to remind her why she fell in love

Gwen Stefani loves the fact Blake Shelton makes her laugh every day.

The 54-year-old singer met her now-husband on 'The Voice' in 2014 before tying the knot in 2021 and she gushed she feels "happier" with him as time goes on because he is such a good person.

She said on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show': “The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing.

“You know what I mean? Which is just— it doesn't even matter like what’s going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart.

“It just makes you happier every single day."

The No Doubt frontwoman noted that “laughter” is an integral part of life and something that “we’re all chasing” so she was lucky to have someone that brought that kind of happiness to her.

Jennifer agreed: “That’s more than enough."

Previously, the 48-year-old country star compared his and Gwen's relationship to that of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Speaking on 'The Pat McAfee Show', Blake said: "I do [believe they will last], and the fact that they’re both just kind of putting it out there in everybody’s face. There’s no sneaking around, or trying to tamp things down or keep it on the down low.

"I think when you’re willing to just come out and just kind of put it in everybody’s face that you’re together and you’re owning it — that’s what Gwen and I did."

Blake also admitted he is a big fan of Kansas City Chiefs player Travis.

He said: "He’s a standout no matter where he is or what he’s doing. He’s just got this big personality. He’s a funny guy. He walks into the room, and he has a presence there, so there’s never going to be that moment where he’s in the shadows anyway just because of his charisma and his personality anyway.

"He just kind of owns the moment, whatever that is, whether it’s that picture you just had up there at one of her shows, you know? He’s just willing to go there. I love his personality. He’s a ton of fun — his brother too. I’m a fan of both of theirs."