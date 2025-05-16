Gwyneth Paltrow has hailed her daughter Apple Martin her “ray of sunshine” on her 21st birthday.

The 52-year-old actress had the girl along with son Moses Martin, 19, with her Coldplay frontman ex-husband Chris Martin and marked her daughter’s milestone date with a series of photos and videos posted to her Instagram.

They were accompanied by the caption: “To the light of my life, my ray of sunshine, my hilarious, brilliant, best buddy. Happy 21st birthday!!

“You are exceptionally kind and utterly wonderful.

“I am incredibly proud of your strength and your intellect. Your goofiness and your big laugh. You are just the best. The absolute best.

“Thank god for you, Apple Martin. I cannot wait to see what this next chapter brings for you. Love, Mama.”

The snaps and clips uploaded by Gwyneth showed Apple growing up and playing with both her mother and father.

Apple, 21, is Paltrow’s eldest child with singer Chris, 48.

The couple married in Santa Barbara, California, in 2003, and Apple was born the following year in May 2004.

Gwyneth’s birthday slideshow also featured pictures of Apple with the actress’ husband Brad Falchuk. The family moment was celebrated by Paltrow’s A-list friends, with actress Reese Witherspoon wishing Apple a “happy birthday,” and Kate Hudson writing, “Oh honey, this gets me right in the tummy. Happy 21st Apple sweet!!!!”

Apple has recently been attending Vanderbilt University, having begun her freshman year in 2022.

Her younger brother, Moses Martin, born in April 2006, is currently studying at Brown University after leaving home last year.

Gwyneth and Chris have been co-parenting their children since they famously “consciously un-coupled” in 2014, maintaining a close relationship despite their separation.

Gwyneth’s hit movies included ‘Shakespeare in Love,’ for which she won an Academy Award, before she founded her Goop wellness empire.

She has also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Iron Man’ series.

Gwyneth married television producer Brad, 54, in 2018.