Gwyneth Paltrow isn't feuding with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

The Goop founder is "proud" of the former actress and her new lifestyle brand As Ever, and though she hasn't spent a lot of time with the duchess - who has Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet with husband Prince Harry - Meghan has made a good impression on her.

Speaking on 'The World’s First Podcast With Erin + Sara Foster', Gwyneth said: “I wish Meghan nothing but the best. It’s so great what she’s doing. Every woman deserves to go into anything they want to do.

“I’ve seen her and hung out with her. I don’t know her super well, but she seems very lovely.”

The 'Iron Man' actress blasted rumours of a feud between herself and the 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcaster because of their similar lifestyle brands.

She fumed: “You know what I won’t be at this point in my life? I won’t be a pawn in some drummed up, triangulation of women feud for your f****** clickbait. Leave us out of it. Don’t do that. I will not stand for that.”

Last month, Gwyneth - who has Apple, 20, and Moses, 19, with ex-husband Chris Martin and is married to Brad Falchuk - and Meghan joined forces to poke fun at the feud rumours.

During an 'Ask Me a Question' session on her Instagram Story, Gwyneth addressed a fan who asked: “Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?”

Gwyneth replied: “I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever."

She then turned to someone off camera to ask: “Do you understand this?”

The camera then panned to Meghan, who was sitting at a table eating pie and made a gesture to suggest she had no idea either.

The video came a few weeks after the 'Shakespeare in Love' actress insisted she didn't view Meghan as a rival.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around.

“Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try...

“I don’t know Meghan and Harry. I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all.

“Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie."