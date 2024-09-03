Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a set of photos with her two children as she deals with being an empty-nest mother.

The Goop founder, 51, looked back at her summer of fun by posting a video montage on Instagram of the time she has spent with her daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18, who she has with her 47-year-old Coldplay frontman ex-husband Chris Martin.

She captioned the clip: “Summer was good to us.”

One selfie from her montage shows the ‘Sliding Doors’ actress on a helicopter ride with Moses, while another snap showed the Oscar-winner in a car with Apple.

Other moments she captured during their summer together included one of her and Moses watching a sunset.

She also posted scenes from outings with her TV writer second husband Brad Falchuk, 53, and the two children he has from a previous marriage – Isabella, 19, and 17-year-old Brody.

Gwyneth also posed between both her kids in an image taken before Moses went to college.

He started at Northeastern University in August, and the same month, Gwyneth and Brad dropped off Brody to Yale University.

Her new empty-nester status appears to have been the reason she has decided to list her $30 million Los Angeles mansion for sale.

She has previously spoken about how she would struggle to cope with an empty home, but also told fans in a recent online question and answer session she was confident in the abilities of her children to handle life.

Gwyneth said: “I think my kids both really know themselves very well and that’s a trait about them that I both love and admire.”

She has also admitted she worries about them getting anxiety out on their own, adding in a web chat: “This is, as we know, the anxious generation. So that’s probably what I worry about.”