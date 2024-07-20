Gwyneth Paltrow worries most about “anxiety” when it comes to traits her children may suffer.

The ‘Sliding Doors’ actress and Goop founder, 51, has daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses , 18, with her Coldplay frontman ex-husband Chris Martin, 47, and made the admission during her latest ‘ask me anything’ session with fans on her Instagram – during which she posted on her Stories one of the most recent pictures she had taken with her kids.

When a fan asked her to name the “trait you love most and one you worry most about with your kids”, Gwyneth said in a video reply: “I think my kids both really know themselves very well and that’s a trait about them that I both love and admire.

“And I guess one I worry about for both of them is anxiety. This is, as we know, the anxious generation.

“So that’s probably what I worry about.”

When a follower asked the Oscar-winner to show her “last photo with Moses”, Gwyneth posted a snap that showed her standing between her children, with Apple on her right and her son the left.

Apple was seen wearing a red and white gingham dress in the summery shot and posed with her hand on her hip, while Moses had on maroon polo shirt and tan trousers – with Gwyneth sporting a light blue shirt and white bottoms.

She had the kids during her 13-year marriage to Chris, who headlined last month’s Glastonbury festival – staging a set that saw Coldplay bring Parkinson’s disease battling actor Michael J Fox, 63, on with them in his wheelchair while holding a guitar.

The actress and singer famously announced their separation in 2014 by saying they were “consciously uncoupling”, before they divorced two years later.

She is now settled with second husband, TV producer and writer Brad Falchuk, 53, who she married in 2018.