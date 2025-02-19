Hailee Steinfeld is "confidently and unapologetically stepping into [her] own".

The 28-year-old star has already enjoyed significant success as a musician and as an actress - but Hailee believes she's now entering a new phase in her life and in her career.

The Hollywood star told WhoWhatWear: "I'm so excited to continue feeling like I am confidently and unapologetically stepping into my own more and more.

"I feel like I've been given some wonderful opportunities throughout my life to do that, but I've never done it like I'm doing it now. I think that has to do with my age and where I'm at."

Hailee stars alongside the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Jack O'Connell in 'Sinners', the new supernatural horror film. And the actress admits that it's a role she's "been waiting for".

Hailee shared: "['Sinners'] was truly something that will stay with me for the rest of my life for so many reasons, but one being that this was a role that I had been waiting for, and I hope and pray that I get to do a million more of these because I do think that's part of this next phase of life."

Hailee has focused her attention on acting in recent years, and she hasn't released a single since 'SunKissing' in 2023.

Despite this, Hailee remains passionate about making new music, with the brunette beauty insisting she's "not done" yet.

The 'Wrong Direction' hitmaker revealed that music remains a central part of her life.

Hailee - who announced her engagement to NFL star Josh Allen in November - explained: "Some of the greatest moments and highlights of my life have been because of my music and through music."