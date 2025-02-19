Hailee Steinfeld finds it hard to "cut through the noise" on social media.

Hailee Steinfeld has launched her own weekly newsletter

The 28-year-old actress has amassed a sizeable following on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, but Hailee admits that she's never been a great user of social media.

The brunette beauty - who announced her engagement to NFL star Josh Allen in November - told WhoWhatWear: "I find it hard to go on there and cut through the noise."

Hailee launched her own weekly newsletter, Beau Society, in August, and the actress feels excited about the platform's future.

She shared: "It feels like a space in which I feel safe and comfortable sharing more than I generally would.

"It has pushed me into embracing change and embracing the fact that, as an actor, you're protected by the character that you play, and it's a really great feeling to have that … I get to be as vulnerable as possible, and I don't have to tell you anything else."

Hailee has put her music career on the backburner for the time being, and the actress has been able to use the additional free time to develop Beau Society.

She said: "To the saying of 'one door closes and another one opens,' it's given me the opportunity to put that creative effort into something else that I'm really proud of and excited about."

Meanwhile, Hailee previously claimed that she has a "healthy relationship" with social media.

The actress explained that she had learned to have "fun" with the content she shares with her fans.

She told PEOPLE in 2023: "I love going away and disappearing into my work and staying focused and immersing myself in whatever world that I'm in at that moment and then coming out of my little cave and sharing with people what it is I've been working on.

"It’s a balance. But I've always had a healthy relationship with social media. I just have fun with it."