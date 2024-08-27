Hailey and Justin Bieber are "over the moon" after becoming parents for the first time.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are loving parenthood

The loved-up couple recently announced the arrival of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, and they're both loving the challenges of parenthood.

A source told Us Weekly: "It’s total bliss for the two of them."

Hailey, 27, is “enjoying and savouring these moments being a new mom,”

The insider added: "She is over the moon and in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby."

Justin currently doesn’t have any plans for any “new endeavours” as he and Hailey adjust to life as a family of three.

The source said: "Justin is overjoyed and very hands-on. A lot of things will change.

"He’s a dad now and will be a lot more private and protective and focused on the family first."

Meanwhile, a source recently revealed that Justin and Hailey are "doing well" following the birth of their first child.

The source told PEOPLE: "They're doing well. They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well! Hailey's doing well, too. The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for.

"The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them. Justin's already a great dad."

Justin announced the birth of his baby boy via a post on social media.

Alongside a photo of their newborn's foot, Justin wrote on Instagram: "WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER. (sic)"