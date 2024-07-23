Hailey Bieber is "not super close" to her family.

Hailey Bieber does not see much of her famous family

The 27-year-old model - who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber - is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and his Kennya, as well as the niece of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin, but does not really see much of her famous family these days even though she has "fond" memories of her childhood.

She told W Magazine: "I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different. "I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. "But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories."

The Rhode founder started to build her career on the catwalk towards the end of her teen years and reflected that was a time that she had to learn to stand on her own two feet while all her friends were venturing off to higher education.

She said: "I started traveling the world, making my own money. I got my own apartment and had to learn how to live on my own and pay bills. That pushed me into adulthood kind of quickly, when most of my friends were just leaving for college."

Meanwhile, Hailey revealed that she and 'Peaches' hitmaker Justin, 30, are just trying to enjoy the time they have together before their little one arrives.

She said: "In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this? I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."