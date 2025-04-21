Hailey Bieber has two ovarian cysts.

The 28-year-old model - who has seven-month-old son Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber - showed off her bloated stomach on Instagram and explained she has some growths on her organs.

She wrote over her photo on her Instagram Story: “Currently have 2 ovarian cysts. If you deal with ovarian cysts i’m right there with ya! [bandaged heart emoji] (sic)"

Hailey has yet to share any further information on her health, including whether or not she will require medical treatment.

This isn't the first time Hailey has suffered with ovarian cysts, which are often harmless but can cause symptoms including bloating and pelvic pain.

Back in 2022, she denied speculation she was pregnant and explained her health issues.

She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time: "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple.

"I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.

"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.

"Anyways.... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

Sharing her words alongside a photo of herself baring her belly, she added: "Not a baby".

A few months before then, Hailey was hospitalised after suffering a small blood clot on her brain, which resulted in stroke-like symptoms.

Not long after that, the Rhode Beauty founder had a heart procedure after finding a hole in the organ, while Justin later needed medical attention due to his fight with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left one side of his face temporarily paralysed.

It was previously claimed that Hailey and Justin are "over the moon" with their new life as parents.

A source told Us Weekly: "It’s total bliss for the two of them.

"Hailey is enjoying and savouring these moments being a new mom.

"She is over the moon and in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby."