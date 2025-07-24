Hailey Bieber found it difficult to "accept" her pregnancy.

Hailey Bieber found it hard to come to terms with her pregnancy

The 28-year-old model welcomed her first child, son Jack Blues, with her husband Justin Bieber in August 2024 but revealed that her pregnancy came as something of a shock.

Hailey told Vogue Italia: "The pregnancy was hard for me to accept, it was a surprise and you have to deal with so many emotions.

"You realise that your life will never be the same again, yes, it changes in a positive way, but it will never be the same again.

"It was a huge challenge for me, mentally."

Hailey and Justin's marriage has come under scrutiny recently as a result of the Sorry hitmaker's erratic behaviour but she was thankful for her husband's support during the pregnancy.

The Rhode founder said: "Suddenly, your partner sees you as a goddess, a superhero... Or at least, that's how it was for me."

Meanwhile, Hailey described the months after giving birth to her son as "the most delicate period I've ever been through in my life" and admits that her difficulties were exacerbated by "falsehoods" about the state of her relationship with Justin.

She said: "Having to do all this while constantly reading falsehoods on the internet like 'They're getting divorced' or 'They're no longer happy together' is something that really drives you crazy. I'm not sure even I can explain it. It's a crazy life."

The star claims that much of what is written about her online "isn't true".

Bieber said: "(I) have a real life. It's the one I share with my wonderful family, with my friends, with the people who know me and love me."

Hailey is said to have been instrumental in the development of Justin's latest album Swag by encouraging her husband to "follow his artistic instincts" on the record, which was released earlier this month.

A source told People: "Hailey was by Justin's side for the whole creation of the album. Everyone knows Justin as a star and a performer. They now get to know the artist that Hailey has known all these years.

“Hailey supported Justin to follow his artistic instincts. She helped him to trust himself and do what Justin knew he wanted to do as an artist."

She is also believed to be responsible for encouraging Justin to "run his own show" by choosing the musicians and producers he collaborated with and creating a more "stripped-down" style.