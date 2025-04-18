Haley Joel Osment has apologised for his "disgraceful language" after using an antisemitic slur during his arrest in California.

The 'Sixth Sense' actor was detained by cops at a ski lodge in Mammoth Lakes, California, on 8 April and has since been charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct - and he's now offered a public apology after bodycam footage showed him calling a police officer a "f****** Nazi" and using an antisemitic slur.

The star - who lost his home in the California wildfires earlier this year - said in a statement given to PEOPLE: "I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner.

"The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place. But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word.

"From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts.

"What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage - I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."

The Mono County District Attorney's office has confirmed Osment has been charged with two misdemeanour offensives - disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol in public and possession of cocaine - and is due to be arraigned at Mono County Superior Court on 7 July.

Police are believed to have arrived on the scene of the alleged incident after they received a report of "unruly conduct" by the actor.

The bodycam footage seen by PEOPLE is believed to show a witness telling a police officer that Osment had been drinking in a nearby bar, but staff there stopped served him after he spilled a drink.

He's alleged to have become "aggravated" and "argumentative" and attempted to get on a ski lift, but employees didn't let him and called in police.

In California, disorderly conduct is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, while a first offense for possession of cocaine can lead to community service or a fine of at least $1,000.