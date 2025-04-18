Haley Joel Osment has been charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct.

The 'Sixth Sense' actor was arrested at a ski lodge in Mammoth Lakes, California, on 8 April, and now the Mono County District Attorney's office have confirmed he has been charged with two misdemeanour offensives and is due to be arraigned at Mono County Superior Court on 7 July.

The District Attorney's office explained the 37-year-old star was specifically charged with disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol in public and possession of cocaine.

The update comes after police previously confirmed Haley had been arrested but had been released.

Sergeant Jason Heilman confirmed to People magazine: "He was booked and is no longer in custody.

"Public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance are the charges related to the arrest [on April 8]."

A source claimed to the outlet that police arrived on the scene after they received a report of "unruly conduct" by the actor.

This isn't the first time the star has faced legal trouble.

In 2006, the actor crashed his car into a mailbox and was later charged with driving under the influence, to which he pleaded no contest.

Years later, he reflected on the difficulties he had faced when growing up as a young startlet in Los Angeles.

Speaking on the 'Mentor Buffer' podcast, he explained: "I had this very intense pandemic relationship that ended up going nowhere. Then things started picking up after the worst of the pandemic.

"Then there was the [SAG/WGA] strike, which I totally supported, but that put everything on hold for a very long time. And then we've had some political upheaval and this house that had been my refuge during the pandemic was completely destroyed in the Eaton Fire."

In California, disorderly conduct is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, while a first offense for possession of cocaine can lead to community service or a fine of at least $1,000.