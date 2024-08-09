Haley Joel Osment has "strong memories" of working with Bruce Willis.

Haley Joel Osment starred opposite Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense

The 36-year-old actor starred opposite Bruce - who retreated from the public eye after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) - in the 1999 thriller 'The Sixth Sense' and admitted that he keeps his co-star "very close" to his heart 25 years later.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "My memory of it is so strong. It was such a challenging role and another intense experience. I remember me and my dad going to a newsstand the weekend it came out to check the newspaper to see what the numbers were. So it's a different time.

"Oh, Bruce is very close [to my heart]. It was so wonderful working with him and, I mean, I was so grateful to have had that experience and to meet this guy who was the epitome of a movie star and a really nice person."

The 'Blink Twice' star became the second-youngest performer ever to receive an Academy nomination for a supporting role for his role in the 1999 thriller before briefly being considered for the title role in the 'Harry Potter' franchise but his younger sister Emily Osment - who is known for having starred opposite Miley Cyrus in the Disney Channel series 'Hannah Montana' - recently called for him to step behind the camera after working with him on the Netflix show 'The Kominsky Method' during the pandemic.

Emily, 32, told Us Weekly: "I worked all through COVID, which was terrifying. It was scary to be in a position where you don’t really know if you’re safe or not. And you have no choice but to pick up your mask and work and to have Haley there with me for that. Knowing where he’d been — you know, he’s my brother — it was comforting to have him there.

"He needs to write and direct. And he’ll hire me! Put that in your paper too. And it’ll be great. Haley and I’ve done a lot of voiceover stuff together as well."