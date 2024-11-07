Halle Bailey is "extremely upset" that her ex-boyfriend showed their son on a livestream.

The 24-year-old actress has son Halo, 23 months, with rapper DDG and she was left furious that he had shown the little one to "millions of people" on a live Twitch broadcast without her consent.

She wrote on X: "I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when i am out of town. (sic)”

Last month, the former couple revealed that even though it was "not easy", they had decided to call it quits.

DDG wrote on Instagram: "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared. Despite the change in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true."

The 'Little Mermaid' star is yet to acknowledge the split publicly, but DDG, 26, concluded his statement by noting that he and Halle intend to "co-parent" their little one going forward as he asked fans to respect their "understanding and support" at during this time.

He said: "As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co- parents, we cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support.

Thank you for your love and encouragement. - DDG."

Halle doesn't often comment on her private life and had even given birth several weeks before she revealed it to the world.

At the time, she explained: "There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that."