Halle Bailey believes trolled taught her "the most beautiful lesson" because she's learned to "block out" negativity online/

Halle Bailey has learned not to take trolling to heart

'The Little Mermaid' star has admitted she's "sensitive" and regularly gets her feelings hurt by nasty comments aimed at her on the Internet, but she's determined not to let all the hurtful remarks get her down.

During an interview with fellow screen star Rachel Zegler for Variety, she explained: "I mean, we’re sensitive. We’re human beings. I get my feelings hurt if my cat doesn’t want to sit next to me ... That’s what people don’t realise: We’re granted amazing opportunities and able to be seen on massive screens, but there is a dissociation.

"People start taking you away from being a real human being that has feelings and reacts to things. That was definitely something that I had to navigate.

"But it turned out to be the most beautiful lesson - to block any naysayers or negativity out. Also, I’m an Aries, so I’m a fire sign. People are like, 'Oh, she’s so sweet. She’s so nice.' But a lot of times when I see stuff online, I get mad."

Halle, 23, went on to add: "I want to respond, but I’ll just be like, 'No, it’s OK' ... It’s hard being women under the spotlight. People are so critical and say anything that they would never say to your face ... Stay grateful and ignore the hate."

It comes after Halle found herself at the centre of a social media frenzy over false rumours which suggested she was expecting a child with her 26-year-old rapper boyfriend DDG after some followers claimed her nose seemed bigger – a phenomenon many believe happens to women in the later stages of pregnancy.

She shut down the rumours in a video posted on Snapchat in which she urged the trolls to stop talking about her nose. She said: "If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay.

“And you know why? ’Cause I am black. I love my nose. (What are you) concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!"