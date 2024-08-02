Halle Berry has accused her ex-husband of refusing to attend co-parenting therapy.

Halle Berry is in dispute with her ex-husband once again

The 'Union' actress has failed in a bid to have a court to intervene in the agreement she has with Olivier Martinez - who she split from in 2015 after two years of marriage - over their nine-year-old son after alleging he hasn't been attending sessions with the co-parenting coach to "resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent".

In a filing submitted to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County obtained by People magazine earlier this week, the 57-year-old star accused her former spouse of having "unilaterally terminated" the meetings without telling her or the coach and argued he had "chosen to repeatedly violate agreements and court orders with careless regard", which "harms" their son and their own "already strained relationship."

Halle had asked the court to "enforce Olivier's compliance" with the agreement by 29 July and have him be ordered to attend at least one more meeting before the end of last month and then continue with their previously-agreed schedule for August.

However, Judge Shelley Kaufman turned down the request on Thursday (01.08.24) dur to a "lack of exigent circumstances," meaning she didn't deem it to be an urgent or emergency matter.

The 'Bruised' star - who also has 16-year-old Nahla with former partner Gabriel Aubry - noted the pair had signed the agreement on 29 May and were supposed to complete individual sessions of therapy before beginning joint meetings, with the therapist then able to contact necessary third parties such as Maceo's school and other therapists during the process.

She wrote: "None of that has occurred. In fact, not a single conjoint session has been scheduled and not a single third party has been contacted."

Halle alleged the 58-year-old actor had taken "the summer off" and pushed back the sessions until September as he was returning to his native France in July and had arranged for his brother to visit him in Los Angeles over the following month.

The filing pointed out that the sessions are via Zoom, so it shouldn't matter where either of them are in the world.

In addition, the 'Kidnap' actress alleged Olivier "refuses to complete the necessary paperwork that would allow the coparenting therapist to speak to necessary third parties" and suggested he had recommended the therapy classes as a tactic to "delay intervention at all costs" and "interfere with Halle's relationship with Maceo without repercussion."

Halle - who claimed she had tried to settle the matter personally before bringing it to the court - finalised her divorce from Olivier last August, with the pair agreeing to share joint legal custody of their son.

In addition, the actress agreed to hand over $8,000 a month in child support as well as "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000" in additional maintenance.