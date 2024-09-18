Halle Berry doesn't expect to "really influence" who her kids become.

Halle Berry has opened up about motherhood

The 58-year-old actress - who has daughter Nahla, 16, and son Maceo-Robert, ten - has revealed that she doesn't expect her children to become "clones" of their mom.

Speaking at a roundtable event in New York City for her new movie, 'Never Let Go', Halle said: "I don't expect them to be clones of me, do what I do. I don't expect to really influence who they become.

"My job is to just hold space for them and nurture them, feed them, take care of them, provide them different opportunities, but then they have to decide for themselves."

In her new movie, Halle plays a mom who has twin sons, and the project served to "reaffirm" what the actress already knew about herself.

Halle explained: "I am pretty protective. I fight for them.

"If something needs to be fought for for them, I'm going to do it. But I also can't wait until they grow up and have their own life and I can't wait to see who they'll become and what they'll do."

Meanwhile, Halle recently revealed that she wants to "stand up for all women" by talking about health and ageing.

The award-winning movie star explained her decision to be open about certain issues, and to make sure women's health is put to the "forefront".

She told 'Extra': "I’m standing up for myself because I need answers, right? And so when I stand up for myself, I stand up for all women.

"And women’s health, especially when we get down, you know, the path of life over 40, there’s been so much injustice done to us, so much research, so much information not done, and it’s time that our health is put, you know, on the forefront. And we have to demand that."