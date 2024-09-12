Halle Berry feels “happier and stronger” than ever as she heads for 60.

The ‘Catwoman’ actress, 58, who has daughter Nahla, 16, and son Maceo, 10, from previous relationships, also gave fans a glimpse into her complex wellness and fitness regime – which includes red light therapy, daily workouts and cutting all sugar from her diet.

She told America’s Marie Claire: “Age is just a number that they stick on us at birth. I feel like I’m now at the pinnacle.”

Halle added her health regime includes a “cocktail of vitamins and supplements”, along with taking progesterone, testosterone and estriol.

She also has temperature therapy, using hot and cold treatments to reduce inflammation.

Halle – who has studied jiu jitsu, Muay Thai and Taekwondo for film roles –

added being diagnosed with diabetes in her early 20s and lapsing into a diabetic coma was a catalyst for her health obsessions.

She said about axing sugar from her diet: “Sugar is the enemy. You couldn’t put anything sweet in front of me right now and pay me to eat it. I’m just not interested.”

Halle also tackled ageism in Hollywood as part of her magazine chat, saying:

“As women, we get defined by [age] way more than men do and sometimes it can debilitate us. It can trick us into thinking what we’re supposed to do.

“We have to kick that in the face and say, ’No, I’m going to do what I can do as long as I feel good doing it!’ And that will be whatever I want it to be. I get to define that.”

Halle added she has “always known” she is “more than” her face and body, despite Hollywood’s fixation on glamour, saying: “So when (beauty) starts to go, maybe for the first time in my life, people will focus on the other aspects of me that I think are way more interesting.

“It’s an exciting time for a rebirth. It’s not the time to pack it up. It’s the time to ask, ’Now that I’m free, what can I do?’”